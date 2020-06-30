Technonationalism Redux: U.S.-Japan Strategies to Compete with China

With echoes of their own technonationalist competition of the 1980s and 1990s, the United States and Japan are changing how they manage trade policy, export controls, investment rules, research and development strategies, supply chains, and even visa guidelines to gain a technological edge, this time over China. However, as tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the stakes are high and an excessive or uncoordinated approach could have damaging consequences for the alliance. Can the U.S. and Japan work together and outpace China in this commercial race?

Carnegie’s Jim Schoff will present his latest research on this competition and discuss the risks and opportunities for all involved. China trade specialist Amy Celico, senior adviser to Japan’s Cabinet Tatsuya Terazawa, and cyber-security expert Jun Osawa will offer comments.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

Amy Celico

Amy Celico is a principal of Albright Stonebridge Group and leads the firm’s China team. Previously she served as senior director for China Affairs at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as deputy director of the Office of the Chinese Economic Area at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Tatsuya Terazawa

Tatsuya Terazawa was appointed as the senior adviser to the Cabinet Secretariat in 2019 to advise the National Security Secretariat on economic security issues. Previously, he was vice minister for international affairs at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Jun Osawa

Jun Osawa is a senior research fellow at the Nakasone Peace Institute where he focuses on Japanese foreign policy and cybersecurity. He served previously as a Senior Fellow of the National Security Secretariat in Japan’s Cabinet Secretariat.