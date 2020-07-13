event
Europe’s New Foreign Policy Footprint

Mon. July 13th, 2020
The EU’s foreign policy agenda has changed considerably over the past ten years. While neighboring regions remain the primary focus of the union’s external engagement, the rise of China and the disruptive policies of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump have spurred the EU to take a more active role on the global stage, especially on trade, climate, and digital issues.

How has this reorientation been perceived globally, and what do other powers expect from the EU? How can the union help reignite support for multilateralism? And, in an age of geopolitics, what new tools will Europe need to develop to speak the language of power?

Carnegie Europe is delighted to host a discussion between Anu Bradford from Columbia Law School and Carnegie’s Stefan Lehne and Francesco Siccardi, authors of a recent article on the EU’s global footprint. The event will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.

Anu Bradford

Anu Bradford is the Henry L. Moses Professor of Law and International Organization at Columbia Law School. Follow her on Twitter @anubradford.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @StefanLehne.

Francesco Siccardi

Francesco Siccardi is a senior program manager at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @fsiccardi.

