Internet Governance: How to Advance Digital Cooperation and Leadership

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated adoption of digital technology for remote work, online learning, and e-commerce. Governments are eager to spur innovation and create new digital jobs, but this comes against a backdrop of eroding trust online and deepening fissures over how the Internet should be governed. What impact might the UN’s recently released “Roadmap for Digital Cooperation” and its subsequent work have on our digital world and the future of internet governance?

Join us for a conversation with Fabrizio Hochschild, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General, as he shares how governments and other digital stakeholders might overcome inertia and conflicting agendas to launch creative, new approaches to internet policy.

This event is being held in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation.