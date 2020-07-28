event

Internet Governance: How to Advance Digital Cooperation and Leadership

Tue. July 28th, 2020
Live Online

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated adoption of digital technology for remote work, online learning, and e-commerce. Governments are eager to spur innovation and create new digital jobs, but this comes against a backdrop of eroding trust online and deepening fissures over how the Internet should be governed. What impact might the UN’s recently released “Roadmap for Digital Cooperation” and its subsequent work have on our digital world and the future of internet governance?

Join us for a conversation with Fabrizio Hochschild, Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General, as he shares how governments and other digital stakeholders might overcome inertia and conflicting agendas to launch creative, new approaches to internet policy.

This event is being held in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation.

Political ReformTechnologyWestern EuropeIran
event speakers

Fabrizio Hochschild

Fabrizio Hochschild is special advisor to the UN Secretary-General.

Michael R. Nelson

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Mike Nelson is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Asia Program. He studies the implications of emerging technologies, including digital technologies, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Latha Reddy

Latha Reddy is the former deputy national security adviser of India and serves as co-chair of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace.

Kaysie Brown

Kaysie Brown is vice president for policy and strategic initiatives at the United Nations Foundation, where she is responsible for coordinating policy issues across the organization