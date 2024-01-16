Michael R. Nelson

Mike Nelson is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Asia Program. He helps decisionmakers understand and address the impacts of emerging technologies, such as digital technologies, biotechnology, and machine learning. Prior to joining Carnegie, he started the global public policy office for Cloudflare, a startup that has improved the performance and security of tens of million websites around the world. Nelson has also served as a principal technology policy strategist in Microsoft’s Technology Policy Group and before that was a senior technology and telecommunications analyst with Bloomberg Government. In addition, Nelson has taught courses on the future of the internet, internet policy, technology policy, innovation policy, and e-government in the Communication, Culture, and Technology Program at Georgetown University.