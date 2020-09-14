event
Global Democracy and the Coronavirus Fallout

Mon. September 14th, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic tests governments and societies around the world, it is also stressing the already fragile state of global democracy by undermining critical democratic processes, sidelining human rights, and unfettering authoritarianism. 

How can Europe’s response to the crisis address the immediate issues and bolster democracy, protect human rights, and foster longer-term peace and stability around the world? 

On the eve of International Democracy Day, join Per Olsson Fridh, Anu Juvonen, and Stefano Sannino for a discussion to explore the state of global democracy, European foreign  policy, and democracy support amid the pandemic. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

This event is co-organized with the European Partnership for Democracy as part of International Democracy Week.

event speakers

Per Olsson Fridh

Per Olsson Fridh is state secretary to the Minister for International Development Cooperation for the government of Sweden.

Anu Juvonen

Anu Juvonen is the executive director of Demo Finland, Political Parties of Finland for Democracy.

Stefano Sannino

Stefano Sannino is the deputy secretary general for economic and global issues of the European External Action Service.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.