Carnegie Europe

How to Bridge the EU’s East-West Divide After the Coronavirus

Wed. September 30th, 2020
Live Online

Some of the defining political issues in the EU today are marked by disagreements between Central and Western member states.

These tensions risk obstructing the negotiations on the post-coronavirus recovery fund, the overhaul of the European asylum and migration system, and the grand reforms to be elaborated by the Conference on the Future of Europe.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the EU can no longer afford to be held back by these disagreements. At this crucial moment, Carnegie Europe will host a public discussion to explore solutions for how to bridge the EU’s East-West divide. This event is hosted in the framework of Carnegie's Bridging the EU's New-Old Divide project.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

event speakers

Katarzyna Pisarska

Pisarska is the program director of the Warsaw Security Forum.

Márton Ugrósdy

Ugrósdy is the director of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (IFAT) in Budapest.

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.