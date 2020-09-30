How to Bridge the EU’s East-West Divide After the Coronavirus

Some of the defining political issues in the EU today are marked by disagreements between Central and Western member states.

These tensions risk obstructing the negotiations on the post-coronavirus recovery fund, the overhaul of the European asylum and migration system, and the grand reforms to be elaborated by the Conference on the Future of Europe.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the EU can no longer afford to be held back by these disagreements. At this crucial moment, Carnegie Europe will host a public discussion to explore solutions for how to bridge the EU’s East-West divide. This event is hosted in the framework of Carnegie's Bridging the EU's New-Old Divide project.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

IMGXYZ8772IMGZYX