As challenges from China increasingly threaten the United States and its partners in Asia, the Indo-Pacific has emerged as a theater of great power rivalry—with India playing a leading role. What role does India envision for itself in the Indo-Pacific? And can the Indian Navy help realize New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific vision?

Join us for a panel discussion on Darshana M. Baruah’s recently released paper, India in the Indo-Pacific: New Delhi’s Theater of Opportunity. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate the conversation with Darshana Baruah, Lisa Curtis, Shivshankar Menon, and Amy Searight.