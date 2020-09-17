event

India in the Indo-Pacific: New Delhi’s Theater of Opportunity

Thu. September 17th, 2020
Live Online

As challenges from China increasingly threaten the United States and its partners in Asia, the Indo-Pacific has emerged as a theater of great power rivalry—with India playing a leading role. What role does India envision for itself in the Indo-Pacific? And can the Indian Navy help realize New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific vision?

Join us for a panel discussion on Darshana M. Baruah’s recently released paper, India in the Indo-Pacific: New Delhi’s Theater of Opportunity. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate the conversation with Darshana Baruah, Lisa Curtis, Shivshankar Menon, and Amy Searight.

Lisa Curtis

Lisa Curtis is deputy assistant to the President and senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council. Formerly, she was a senior research fellow on South Asia at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. Prior to joining Heritage, she served on the professional staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she held the South Asia portfolio for the then-chairman, Senator Richard Lugar (R-IN).

Shivshankar Menon

Shivshankar Menon was the national security advisor to the prime minister of India from January 2010 to May 2014; the foreign secretary of India from October 2006 to July 2009; and served as the Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Israel over his tenure in the foreign service.

Amy Searight

Amy Searight is a senior associate for the Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She previously served in the Department of Defense as deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia from 2014 to 2016, and as principal director for East Asian security at the Department of Defense.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah was a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.