Lived Reality: A Journey through India-Pakistan Relations with T.C.A. Raghavan

The history of India-Pakistan relations has been, as T.C.A. Raghavan describes it, “curious” to say the least. Marked by the memories of partition, a shared but repudiated common ancestry, deep political rivalry, and a contested border, the two neighbors’ past and present are reluctantly intertwined. Indo-Pak conversations have mostly been conducted across tables or provided fodder for political grandstanding; but for T.C.A. Raghavan, the contours of these contentious dynamics have been a lived reality. Having served in Pakistan as India’s Deputy High Commissioner from 2003 to 2007, as High Commissioner from 2013 to 2015, and as former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs in the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran (PAI) division, T.C.A. Raghavan brings a vital first-person perspective that extends beyond security, military, and political issues.

Join us on September 8 for the next India and the World webinar, in which T.C.A. Raghavan will sit down with Rudra Chaudhuri to share his rich observations, and experiences, as one of the foremost experts on India-Pakistan relations.

To submit a question for the event, please email carnegieindia@ceip.org. Participants may also submit their questions through the Q&A box in the Zoom webinar or the comments section on our YouTube livestream.