Rising Political Polarization in Southeast Asia

3:00 PM — 4:30 PM ICT

Rising levels of political polarization are hurting democracy in many Southeast Asian countries. Drawing on a recent Carnegie Endowment report on the topic, this event will examine three critical cases—Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand—to gain a regional understanding of why polarization is increasing, its political effects, and how political and civic actors can take steps to address it.

This event is being held in collaboration with the Institute of Asian Studies.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieDCG.