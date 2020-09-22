event
Security and Freedoms: Rising Concerns in Lebanon

Tue. September 22nd, 2020
While September 2020 marks 100 years since the Proclamation of the State of Greater Lebanon, the country today is plagued by a myriad of crises. This may prove a critical inflection point for Lebanon as a whole. The Carnegie Middle East Center and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung are hosting a four-part series of panel discussions, which will look at where Lebanon stands on its Centennial, as well as the opportunities and challenges for the new century.  

Instances of excessive and potentially lethal force by Lebanese security forces against anti-government protestors have increased in recent months, including the use of live ammunition. Government officials have also cracked down on journalists and media outlets through censorship, lawsuits, and smear campaigns. Residents across the country now fear increased violence and restrictions, dwindling freedoms, populism and the forced repatriation of refugees.       

Join us on Tuesday, September 22 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Beirut (GMT+3) for this third panel discussion on security and freedoms in Lebanon. The event will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions via the Live Chat feature on YouTube during the livestream.

Nadim Houry

The executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative.

Nadim Houry is the executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative. Previously, he was at Human Rights Watch where he opened and ran the Beirut office, before taking on the role of director of HRW’s Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Program.

Diana Moukalled

Moukalled is a co-founder and managing editor of Daraj.

Aram Nerguizian

Former Senior Advisor, Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Aram Nerguizian was senior advisor of the Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his work focuses on the Lebanese security sector, long-term force transformation in the Levant, and efforts to develop national security institutions in post-conflict and divided societies.

Luna Safwan

Safwan is an award-winning independent journalist and communications specialist.