The Perils of Polarization in Southeast Asia

Rising levels of political polarization are hurting democracy in many Southeast Asian countries. The coronavirus pandemic is only ratcheting up political pressures further. Drawing on a new Carnegie Endowment report, “Political Polarization in South and Southeast Asia: Old Divisions, New Dangers," this event will examine two critical cases—Indonesia and Thailand—to gain a regional understanding of why polarization is increasing, its political effects, and how political and civic actors can take steps to address it.

This event is being held in collaboration with Freedom House.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieDCG.