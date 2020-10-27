event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

The Korean Peninsula After the U.S. Elections: Views from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow

Tue. October 27th, 2020
Live Online
Event Transcript

Earlier this month, North Korea unveiled its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile during a dramatic nighttime military parade. It seems clear that U.S. President Donald Trump’s unconventional approach toward North Korea has so far failed, and the risk of instability in the region is higher than ever.

In this atmosphere of uncertainty, much depends on events happening outside of the Korean Peninsula. The result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election will have a direct impact on the future dynamics between major powers involved in Korean Peninsula issues, including China, the U.S. and Russia. 

On October 27 Carnegie experts Paul Haenle, Alexander Gabuev, and Tong Zhao teamed up for a live recording of the China in the World Podcast and discussed questions including: 

  • What will the approaches be of the major powers likely be on the North Korean nuclear issue and broader security situation in Northeast Asia in the near future?
  • How will the deadly new missiles paraded by Pyongyang and other related developments in North Korea affect the strategic balance in the region?
  • What role does North Korea play in the broader U.S.–China strategic arms control issue?

This event was made possible by a grant from the Korea Foundation.

Foreign PolicyEast AsiaSouth KoreaNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.