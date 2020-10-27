The Korean Peninsula After the U.S. Elections: Views from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow

Earlier this month, North Korea unveiled its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile during a dramatic nighttime military parade. It seems clear that U.S. President Donald Trump’s unconventional approach toward North Korea has so far failed, and the risk of instability in the region is higher than ever.

In this atmosphere of uncertainty, much depends on events happening outside of the Korean Peninsula. The result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election will have a direct impact on the future dynamics between major powers involved in Korean Peninsula issues, including China, the U.S. and Russia.

On October 27 Carnegie experts Paul Haenle, Alexander Gabuev, and Tong Zhao teamed up for a live recording of the China in the World Podcast and discussed questions including:

What will the approaches be of the major powers likely be on the North Korean nuclear issue and broader security situation in Northeast Asia in the near future?

How will the deadly new missiles paraded by Pyongyang and other related developments in North Korea affect the strategic balance in the region?

What role does North Korea play in the broader U.S.–China strategic arms control issue?

This event was made possible by a grant from the Korea Foundation.