The Korean Peninsula After U.S. Elections: Role of Russia and China

The U.S.-China confrontation has severely damaged the willingness of Washington and Beijing to continue their cooperation on key global issues like the Korean Peninsula. As the United States prepares for a presidential election on November 3, the country’s policy on North Korea remains uncertain: while Joe Biden is likely to focus more on U.S. allies, Donald Trump will give precedence to personal dealings with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Yet progress on the Korean Peninsula doesn’t just depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. It also requires cooperation between all the other major powers involved, namely China and Russia.

On October 7, a panel of leading scholars from Russia and South Korea discussed questions including:

How is the Sino-American confrontation affecting stability on the Korean Peninsula?

How do views in Washington, Beijing, and Moscow differ or align on North Korea?

What are the prospects for the resumption of diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang?

How do tensions on the Korean Peninsula affect Northeast Asia more broadly?

Is there a way for regional and global powers to establish security mechanisms to decrease tensions?

