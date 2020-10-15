event

The Rise of Technonationalism and Consequences for International Order

Thu. October 15th, 2020
Live Online

Divisions between great powers are now sharpening as countries seek to gain economic and geopolitical advantage through technology. Differences in the role of the state, political freedoms and human rights, wealth distribution, and scientific and technological capacity are changing the international order. The COVID-19 pandemic has further magnified these trends. As countries struggle both to contain their outbreaks and keep their economies afloat, the competition between them will intensify further. This panel, featuring contributors to MIT Technology Review’s September 2020 issue on technonationalism, will assess how contests for economic resources and technological capability are manifesting in countries around the world. Panelists will discuss their stories for the issue as well as address the broader context and implications of these articles.

This event is being held in collaboration with MIT Technology Review.

event speakers

Steven Feldstein

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Steven Feldstein is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. His research focuses on technology and geopolitics, U.S. foreign policy, and the global context for democracy.

Sonia Faleiro

Sonia Faleiro is the author of Beautiful Thing: Inside the Secret World of Bombay’s Dance Bars, (2010). Her new book, The Good Girls, will be published in January 2021.

Mara Hvistendahl

Mara Hvistendahl is an investigative reporter with The Intercept and the author of The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage.

Konstantin Kakaes

Konstantin Kakaes is commissioning editor of the MIT Technology Review.