The Rise of Technonationalism and Consequences for International Order

Divisions between great powers are now sharpening as countries seek to gain economic and geopolitical advantage through technology. Differences in the role of the state, political freedoms and human rights, wealth distribution, and scientific and technological capacity are changing the international order. The COVID-19 pandemic has further magnified these trends. As countries struggle both to contain their outbreaks and keep their economies afloat, the competition between them will intensify further. This panel, featuring contributors to MIT Technology Review’s September 2020 issue on technonationalism, will assess how contests for economic resources and technological capability are manifesting in countries around the world. Panelists will discuss their stories for the issue as well as address the broader context and implications of these articles.

This event is being held in collaboration with MIT Technology Review.

