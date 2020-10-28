event
U.S. Elections 2020 and the Future of India-U.S. Ties

Wed. October 28th, 2020
Would a Biden presidency lead to a significant shift in the United States' approach to India? What will a potential second term for President Trump mean for India? How will the outcome of the election influence the future of India-U.S. relations? What is the future of multilateralism likely to be in the event of a Biden or a second Trump administration? These are only some of the questions we seek to unpack in this very special edition of the India and the World webinar series.

Join us on October 28, as we host Ashley J. Tellis and Suhasini Haidar to answer these crucial questions and a lot more! The discussion will be moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

To submit a question for the event, please email carnegieindia@ceip.org. Participants may also submit their questions through the Q&A box in the Zoom webinar or the comments section on our YouTube livestream.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Suhasini Haidar

Suhasini Haidar is the national editor and diplomatic affairs editor of The Hindu, one of India’s oldest and most respected national dailies.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.