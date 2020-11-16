event

Corruption in Kyrgyzstan: The Path Forward

Mon. November 16th, 2020
Live Online

It has been over a month since political upheaval in Kyrgyzstan resulted in the collapse of the government of now-former President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the rise of Sadyr Japarov, a former convict, to the position of acting president. With new presidential elections now planned for January, the country’s political landscape is changing fast, with Japarov implausibly promising an anti-corruption campaign—a key concern of those who protested on the streets in October.  


This dramatic shift is driven by growing anger over corruption and poor governance—laid particularly bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, despite the public’s demands for stronger government accountability, corrupt organized crime is still flourishing and poised to have increased influence in a plausible Japarov presidency. 


Please join us for a discussion on Kyrgyzstan’s legacies of corruption, prospects for better governance, and popular responses to the recent social and political upheaval the country has witnessed, all based on a new, groundbreaking report released by RFE/RL, Kloop, and OCCRP. 


This event is held in partnership with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Central AsiaKyrgyz Republic
event speakers

Shirin Aitmatova

Shirin Aitmatova is a former member of Kyrgyz Parliament and a leader of Umut 2020 - a people’s movement that focuses on anti-corruption investigations.

Asel Doolotkeldieva

Bruce Pannier

Journalist, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Carl Schreck

Carl Schreck is RFE/RL's enterprise editor. He has covered politics, crime, business, and sports in Russia and the former Soviet Union for nearly 20 years, including nearly a decade while based in Moscow.

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.