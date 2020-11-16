event

The Emperor’s New Road: China and the Project of the Century

Mon. November 16th, 2020
Live Online

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is the world’s most ambitious and misunderstood geoeconomic vision. To carry out President Xi Jinping’s flagship foreign-policy effort, China intends to spend over one trillion dollars for new ports, railways, fiber-optic cables, and power plants, involving more than one hundred and thirty countries. In a new book, The Emperor's New Road, Jonathan E. Hillman warns that China is repeating the mistakes of previous great powers, and he reveals the perils of Beijing’s global push toward being the center of everything. In this event, Hillman will lay out the book’s key arguments and describe the implications of China’s new push for global power and influence.

Sheena Chestnut Greitens, an associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas will participate as a discussant. Steven Feldstein, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, will moderate.

Steven Feldstein

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Steven Feldstein is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. His research focuses on technology and geopolitics, U.S. foreign policy, and the global context for democracy.

Sheena Chestnut Greitens

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Sheena Chestnut Greitens is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Jonathan E. Hillman

Jonathan E. Hillman is a senior fellow with the CSIS Economics Program and director of the Reconnecting Asia Project, one of the most extensive open-source databases tracking China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He is the author of The Emperor’s New Road: China and the Project of the Century.