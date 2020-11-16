The Emperor’s New Road: China and the Project of the Century

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is the world’s most ambitious and misunderstood geoeconomic vision. To carry out President Xi Jinping’s flagship foreign-policy effort, China intends to spend over one trillion dollars for new ports, railways, fiber-optic cables, and power plants, involving more than one hundred and thirty countries. In a new book, The Emperor's New Road, Jonathan E. Hillman warns that China is repeating the mistakes of previous great powers, and he reveals the perils of Beijing’s global push toward being the center of everything. In this event, Hillman will lay out the book’s key arguments and describe the implications of China’s new push for global power and influence.

Sheena Chestnut Greitens, an associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas will participate as a discussant. Steven Feldstein, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program, will moderate.