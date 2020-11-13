event

The UN Nuclear Ban Treaty Enters Into Force in January: Then What?

Fri. November 13th, 2020
Live Online

Fifty countries recently signed and ratified the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which will take effect in January 2021. This marks a major milestone in international efforts to ban nuclear weapons, but notably, the United States, its allies, and all other nuclear-armed states refused to take part.  

So what effect, if any, will the treaty have on international security and nuclear disarmament efforts? And how will treaty promoters attract additional states to sign and ratify it? Join Beatrice Fihn, Togzhan Kassenova, Zia Mian, and George Perkovich for a conversation on the future of the nuclear ban. 

Beatrice Fihn

Beatrice Fihn is the executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning campaign coalition that works to prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons.

Togzhan Kassenova

Nonresident Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Kassenova is a nonresident fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment.

Zia Mian

Zia Mian is a physicist and co-director of Princeton University's Program on Science and Global Security, part of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.