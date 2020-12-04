event
Carnegie Europe

Can the European Democracy Action Plan Deliver? A Conversation with Věra Jourová

Fri. December 4th, 2020
Live Online

The European Commission has unveiled the European Democracy Action Plan, which sets out to tackle problems of disinformation and online political advertising and to strengthen Europe’s media ecosystem.

But how can the action plan deliver on its promise to improve European democracy?

To mark the plan’s launch, join a conversation with European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová and Richard Youngs as they unpack the initiative and explore what it means for the future of Europe.

This event is co-organized by Carnegie Europe, the European Partnership for Democracy, and the Open Governance Network for Europe, a joint initiative of Open Government Partnership and The Democratic Society.

event speakers

Věra Jourová

Věra Jourová is vice-president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.