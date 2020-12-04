Can the European Democracy Action Plan Deliver? A Conversation with Věra Jourová

The European Commission has unveiled the European Democracy Action Plan, which sets out to tackle problems of disinformation and online political advertising and to strengthen Europe’s media ecosystem.

But how can the action plan deliver on its promise to improve European democracy?

To mark the plan’s launch, join a conversation with European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová and Richard Youngs as they unpack the initiative and explore what it means for the future of Europe.

Submit your questions to the vice-president via Sli.do. Alternatively, you can use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is co-organized by Carnegie Europe, the European Partnership for Democracy, and the Open Governance Network for Europe, a joint initiative of Open Government Partnership and The Democratic Society.

IMGXYZ8861IMGZYX