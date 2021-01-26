event

Engaging China on Nuclear Arms Control

Tue. January 26th, 2021
Live Online

The United States is increasingly concerned by China’s nuclear modernization and expansion. In an effort to cap China’s arsenal, the United States recently pushed Beijing to join U.S.-Russian arms limitation talks, but China refused, insisting that deeper cuts in the U.S. and Russian stockpiles must come first. The result is an impasse. Are there opportunities for the incoming Biden administration to resolve this standoff and prevent a new arms race? 

Join us for a conversation between James Acton, Nobumasa Akiyama, Nicola Leveringhaus, and Tong Zhao as they discuss concepts for engaging China. Fiona Cunningham will moderate.

event speakers

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Nobumasa Akiyama

Nobumasa Akiyama is a professor at the graduate school of Law and the school of International and Public Policy at Hitotsubashi University.

Nicola Leveringhaus

Nicola Leveringhaus is an assistant professor in War Studies at King's College London.

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Fiona Cunningham

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Fiona Cunningham is a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an assistant professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow in 2020-21.