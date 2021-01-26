Engaging China on Nuclear Arms Control

The United States is increasingly concerned by China’s nuclear modernization and expansion. In an effort to cap China’s arsenal, the United States recently pushed Beijing to join U.S.-Russian arms limitation talks, but China refused, insisting that deeper cuts in the U.S. and Russian stockpiles must come first. The result is an impasse. Are there opportunities for the incoming Biden administration to resolve this standoff and prevent a new arms race?

Join us for a conversation between James Acton, Nobumasa Akiyama, Nicola Leveringhaus, and Tong Zhao as they discuss concepts for engaging China. Fiona Cunningham will moderate.

