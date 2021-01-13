event

Japan in 2021: A Look at the Year Ahead

Wed. January 13th, 2021
Live online via Hopin

Challenges, opportunities, and major events await Japan in 2021. Recovery from the global pandemic, hosting of the delayed Summer Olympics, and the beginnings of the Suga and Biden administrations are likely to take center stage in the coming months. But what else lies on the horizon for Japan in this new year? 

Join us as we ask our panels of experts to preview the coming year for Japan and the U.S.-Japan relationship.   

This event is cosponsored by the Japan-America Society of Washington DC, the National Association of Japan America Societies, and the Embassy of Japan.

SecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaJapan
event speakers

John Roos

John V. Roos is the Co-founding Partner at Geodesic Capital. He is a Senior Advisor at Centerview Partners, a preeminent mergers & acquisitions advisory firm and a member of the Board of Directors at Salesforce.com. From 2009-2013 Ambassador Roos served as the United States Ambassador to Japan.

Kenichiro Sasae

Kenichiro Sasae is president of the Japan Institute of International Affairs. He previously served as Japan's ambassador to the United States of America, and has held the position of vice minister for Foreign Affairs at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

Ryan Shaffer

Ryan Shaffer joined the Japan America Society of Washington DC as president in February of 2019. He previously served as director of programs and development at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, where he oversaw integration of programmatic efforts to advance shared interests in U.S. relations with Japan and other Northeast Asian Partners.