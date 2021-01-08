event

Kyrgyzstan’s Presidential Elections: What Next?

Fri. January 8th, 2021
Live Online

After tumultuous elections and the ousting of former President Jeenbekov in October 2020, Kyrgyzstan is holding early presidential elections and a referendum on constitutional reform on January 10, 2021. Leading the push for the early elections and referendum is Sadyr Japarov, a convicted criminal who quickly rose to the height of Kyrgyz power ranks in the political fallout of the fall. 

Often praised as Central Asia’s only democracy, what will the upcoming election mean for Kyrgyzstan, so long plagued by a fractured political system, high levels of corruption, and a governance system that all too often leaves the concerns of average citizens behind? Given many Kyrgyz citizens question the legitimacy of the upcoming vote, how will society react?  Please join us for four perspectives on the election, referendum, and path forward for Kyrgyzstan.  

This event is held in partnership with the Central Asia Program at GWU, the Davis Center at Harvard University, the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

event speakers

Bakyt Beshimov

Amb. Bakyt Beshimov is a faculty member in the Global Studies and International Relations program and professor of the Practice at Northeastern University. Dr. Beshimov served as ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Bangladesh, Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka. He was the representative of the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in the Organization for Security and Economic Cooperation in Europe.

Asel Doolotkeldieva

Akylai Karimova

Akylai Karimova is an activist with over 10 years of professional experience in peace building and development programs in Kyrgyzstan. Currently based in Osh, she works for the Center for Support of International Protection and T-Media, a local media outlet.

Kubat Kasymbekov

Kubat Kasymbekov is a journalist for RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service. Prior to joining RFE/RL, he worked for the Kyrgyz Service of the BBC in London. He joined the Prague headquarters of RFE/RL in 2016, where he currently works as a newscaster, TV/Radio host, and video producer.

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.