Kyrgyzstan’s Presidential Elections: What Next?

After tumultuous elections and the ousting of former President Jeenbekov in October 2020, Kyrgyzstan is holding early presidential elections and a referendum on constitutional reform on January 10, 2021. Leading the push for the early elections and referendum is Sadyr Japarov, a convicted criminal who quickly rose to the height of Kyrgyz power ranks in the political fallout of the fall.

Often praised as Central Asia’s only democracy, what will the upcoming election mean for Kyrgyzstan, so long plagued by a fractured political system, high levels of corruption, and a governance system that all too often leaves the concerns of average citizens behind? Given many Kyrgyz citizens question the legitimacy of the upcoming vote, how will society react? Please join us for four perspectives on the election, referendum, and path forward for Kyrgyzstan.

This event is held in partnership with the Central Asia Program at GWU, the Davis Center at Harvard University, the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.