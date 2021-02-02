Doing Development Democratically: A Conversation With Jutta Urpilainen

Democracy and international development require the participation of citizens, analysts, and policymakers from all walks of life. The European Democracy Hub—a new platform for research-based discussion on European democracy support, programming, and policy—seeks to engage stakeholders and offer solutions to democratic challenges.

To mark the launch of the European Democracy Hub, join a conversation with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and Ken Godfrey.

The conversation will be followed by a panel debate with Julia Leininger and Staffan I. Lindberg on the need for more evidence-based democracy support as a critical prerequisite for and contributor to sustainable development. Richard Youngs will moderate.

This event is co-organized by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

