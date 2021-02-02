event
Carnegie Europe

Doing Development Democratically: A Conversation With Jutta Urpilainen

Tue. February 2nd, 2021
Live Online

Democracy and international development require the participation of citizens, analysts, and policymakers from all walks of life. The European Democracy Hub—a new platform for research-based discussion on European democracy support, programming, and policy—seeks to engage stakeholders and offer solutions to democratic challenges.

To mark the launch of the European Democracy Hub, join a conversation with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and Ken Godfrey.

The conversation will be followed by a panel debate with Julia Leininger and Staffan I. Lindberg on the need for more evidence-based democracy support as a critical prerequisite for and contributor to sustainable development. Richard Youngs will moderate.

This event is co-organized by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

DemocracyEastern EuropeWestern EuropeEuropeIran
event speakers

Ken Godfrey

Executive Director, European Partnership for Democracy

Ken Godfrey isthe executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy.

Julia Leininger

Julia Leininger is chair of research programme "Transformation of Political (Dis-)Order" at the German Development Institute.

Staffan I. Lindberg

Staffan I. Lindberg is director of the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute and professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg.

Jutta Urpilainen

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.