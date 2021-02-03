event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

New START and Beyond: The Strategic Stability Agenda

Wed. February 3rd, 2021
Live Online

One of the first foreign policy signals to come from the Biden administration has been Washington’s expressed willingness to extend the New START Treaty with Russia for another five years. Moscow, for its part, has long been ready for such an extension, without any conditions. Assuming that this can be achieved:

  • What will be on the U.S.-Russian strategic stability talks agenda once the New START is extended?
  • What approach might the Biden administration take during those talks?
  • What are the chances of reaching a new U.S.-Russian understanding?

Please join Rose Gottemoeller, a former Deputy Secretary General of NATO, and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation.”

event speakers

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.