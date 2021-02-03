New START and Beyond: The Strategic Stability Agenda

One of the first foreign policy signals to come from the Biden administration has been Washington’s expressed willingness to extend the New START Treaty with Russia for another five years. Moscow, for its part, has long been ready for such an extension, without any conditions. Assuming that this can be achieved:

What will be on the U.S.-Russian strategic stability talks agenda once the New START is extended?

What approach might the Biden administration take during those talks?

What are the chances of reaching a new U.S.-Russian understanding?

Please join Rose Gottemoeller, a former Deputy Secretary General of NATO, and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more.

