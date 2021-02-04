event
Nuclear Diplomacy: Biden's Middle East Aspirations

Thu. February 4th, 2021
Nuclear nonproliferation in the Middle East is a major policy challenge for President Joe Biden, who is eager to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Meanwhile, other states in the region—notably Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—have either initiated or advanced their nuclear programs during the past few years. This may constitute a security challenge, given the reality of ongoing regional polarization. Will the new administration's Iran policy have an impact on nonproliferation in the Middle East? How will it address nuclear proliferation is other states in the region?

Join us on Thursday, February 4 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. EST (5:00-6:00 p.m. Beirut) for a public panel discussion with George Perkovich, Laura Rockwood, and Alex Vatanka, chaired by Maha Yahya. The discussion will be held in English and livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information,  please contact Alex Müller at alexander.muller@carnegie-mec.org.   

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Laura Rockwood

Rockwood is the Director of Open Nuclear Network (ONN), a programme of One Earth Future. She has over 30 years of experience in non-proliferation and international safeguards and has published extensively on safeguards and non-proliferation.

Alex Vatanka

Vatanka is the director of the Iran Program and a senior fellow with the Frontier Europe Initiative at the Middle East Institute. He specializes in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.