Nuclear Policy and Posture in the Biden Administration

Even with an agreement to extend New START, the Biden Administration confronts important policy choices regarding nuclear doctrine, managing nuclear tensions with Russia, China, and North Korea; which offensive and defensive weapons systems to retain, build, or eliminate; and how to pursue arms control. In "Proportionate Deterrence: A Model Nuclear Posture Review," Carnegie Endowment experts George Perkovich and Pranay Vaddi provide analysis and recommendations in each of these policy areas while in conversation with former under secretary of defense, Michèle Flournoy.

