Nuclear Policy and Posture in the Biden Administration

Fri. February 5th, 2021
Live Online

Even with an agreement to extend New START, the Biden Administration confronts important policy choices regarding nuclear doctrine, managing nuclear tensions with Russia, China, and North Korea; which offensive and defensive weapons systems to retain, build, or eliminate; and how to pursue arms control. In "Proportionate Deterrence: A Model Nuclear Posture Review," Carnegie Endowment experts George Perkovich and Pranay Vaddi provide analysis and recommendations in each of these policy areas while in conversation with former under secretary of defense, Michèle Flournoy.

event speakers

Michèle Flournoy

Michèle Flournoy is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors, and former Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), where she currently serves on the board. Michèle served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from February 2009 to February 2012.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Pranay Vaddi

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Pranay Vaddi was a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.