From Vaccines to Recovery: A Test for EU-Africa Relations

Mon. March 29th, 2021
Live Online

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic’s tremendous social and economic costs, African governments are mobilizing to save millions of lives. The support of the European Union will be critical in insuring an equitable distribution of vaccines and a smooth post-pandemic recovery.

To mark the launch of Carnegie’s newly established Africa Program, Carnegie Europe will host a public event to take stock of the EU-Africa relationship in light of the pandemic and to discuss the changing nature of the partnership.

Zainab Usman, the founding director of Carnegie’s Africa Program, will be joined by John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and Sandra Kramer, director for Africa at the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

Sandra Kramer

Sandra Kramer is director for Africa at the Directorate General for International Partnerships of the European Commission.

John Nkengasong

John Nkengasong is director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Zainab Usman

Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C. Her fields of expertise include institutions, economic policy, energy policy, and emerging economies in Africa.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.