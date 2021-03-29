From Vaccines to Recovery: A Test for EU-Africa Relations

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic’s tremendous social and economic costs, African governments are mobilizing to save millions of lives. The support of the European Union will be critical in insuring an equitable distribution of vaccines and a smooth post-pandemic recovery.

To mark the launch of Carnegie’s newly established Africa Program, Carnegie Europe will host a public event to take stock of the EU-Africa relationship in light of the pandemic and to discuss the changing nature of the partnership.

Zainab Usman, the founding director of Carnegie’s Africa Program, will be joined by John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and Sandra Kramer, director for Africa at the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

