Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Implications of the Growing China-Russia Axis on European and UK Interests

Fri. March 5th, 2021
Live Online
Amid the rupture between Russia and the West, Moscow continues to drift toward closer relations with Beijing. Their partnership is becoming deeper and more comprehensive, encompassing security, economics, technology, and global governance.

The proportion of Chinese trade in Russia’s overall trade turnover has nearly doubled in less than a decade. Military cooperation has also reached a new level: Russia sells its latest hardware to China, and the two countries hold joint military exercises on an increasingly large scale and over an ever-expanding geographical area, from the Baltic to the South China Sea. Some of these aspects of the Sino-Russian axis are evident in Europe. Join us for a Carnegie-hosted seminar that will explore the following questions:

  • How deep really is the Sino-Russian relationship?
  • What aspects of European security and economic interests are challenged?
  • How can and should the EU, UK, and transatlantic partnership respond?

Please join Richard Connolly, Alexander Gabuev, Natasha Kuhrt and Henry Foy to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

Alexander Gabuev



Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Richard Connolly

Richard Connolly is the director of Eastern Advisory Group, and an associate fellow at RUSI.

Natasha Kuhrt

Natasha Kuhrt is a lecturer in international peace and security in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London.

