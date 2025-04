Is the global democratic recession deepening or are new political currents emerging internationally? What is the balance of the global pandemic's political effects?

Join us for a presentation of the Varieties of Democracy 2021 Democracy Report, “Autocratization Turns Viral,” and an in-depth, probing conversation about the state of democracy around the world with Carnegie's Thomas Carothers and V-Dem's director and project manager, Staffan Lindberg and Brigitte Seim.