U.S. Foreign Policy: Priorities and Strategies

The Biden administration is beginning to chart its own course for U.S. foreign policy. President Biden has already laid down his key priorities, which include defending America’s global primacy and dominance; confronting adversarial major powers such as China and Russia; restoring and increasing the effectiveness of U.S. relations with its global allies and partners; and dealing with global issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and nuclear proliferation.

How does Washington intend to deal with an increasingly powerful and influential China while avoiding a direct collision with Beijing?

What will the strategy for containing Russia entail?

How will the Biden administration seek to contain the nuclear ambitions of Iran and North Korea?

Join Jessica Tuchman Mathews, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Walter Russell Mead, a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute; and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more.

