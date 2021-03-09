event
U.S. Foreign Policy: Priorities and Strategies

Tue. March 9th, 2021
Live Online

The Biden administration is beginning to chart its own course for U.S. foreign policy. President Biden has already laid down his key priorities, which include defending America’s global primacy and dominance; confronting adversarial major powers such as China and Russia; restoring and increasing the effectiveness of U.S. relations with its global allies and partners; and dealing with global issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and nuclear proliferation.

  • How does Washington intend to deal with an increasingly powerful and influential China while avoiding a direct collision with Beijing?
  • What will the strategy for containing Russia entail?
  • How will the Biden administration seek to contain the nuclear ambitions of Iran and North Korea?

Join Jessica Tuchman Mathews, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Walter Russell Mead, a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute; and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation.”

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Walter Russell Mead

Walter Russell Mead is a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute.