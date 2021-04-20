A New U.S. Approach to Israel-Palestine

After three decades of an Israel-Palestine peace process that has entrenched occupation and seen settler numbers in the West Bank quadruple, it is time for a U.S. policy reset on conflict resolution. How can this U.S. administration help shift political calculations of Palestinians and Israelis, alter the negative trajectory of realities on the ground, and rebuild prospects for a durable peace?



Please join co-authors Marwan Muasher, Zaha Hassan, and Daniel Levy for the launch of a paper calling for a new U.S. approach to the conflict that prioritizes the rights and human security of Palestinians and Israelis.



An expert panel discussion featuring Lara Friedman, Salih Booker and Khaled Elgindy, moderated by Ishaan Tharoor of the Washington Post, will follow the presentation of the report recommendations.