American and Russian Perspectives on Stemming Nuclear Proliferation

Despite the many differences and conflicts between Moscow and Washington, nuclear non-proliferation has been for over a half century an area of their cooperation as the world’s two nuclear superpowers. But is this going to remain so in the future, as the world order is undergoing profound transformation? It makes sense now to re-examine something that most people have long held for a constant amid all the changes in world politics.

What are the prospects of giving the JCPOA with Iran a new lease on life?

How is the situation around the North Korean nuclear issue likely to evolve?

Will Russia and the United States continue to cooperate on nuclear proliferation issue even as their own confrontation intensifies?

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, will be joined by Ivo Daalder, the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, to discuss these questions and more at a joint event organized by the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

