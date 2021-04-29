Arabic launch | Breaking the Israel-Palestine Status Quo

After decades of on and off negotiations and failed peace initiatives and as Israel continues to block the emergence of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state, it is time for a shift in U.S. policy toward Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking.

Yet how can this U.S. administration help change the political calculations of Palestinians and Israelis, alter the negative trajectory of realities on the ground, and rebuild prospects for a durable peace?

In a recent paper entitled “Breaking the Israel-Palestine Status Quo,” Marwan Muasher, Zaha Hassan, and Daniel Levy, called for a new U.S. approach to the conflict that prioritizes the rights and human security of Palestinians and Israelis. The paper outlines some of the principal policy options that could be derived from a rights-based approach in addressing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Following the launch in English, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center would like to invite you to the regional launching of the Arabic version of the paper.

The launch will include an expert panel discussion hosted by Maha Yahya and featuring Marwan Muasher, co-author of the report, Nur Arafeh and Leila Farsakh.

The panel will will be held in Arabic

