Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Arabic launch | Breaking the Israel-Palestine Status Quo

Thu. April 29th, 2021
After decades of on and off negotiations and failed peace initiatives and as Israel continues to block the emergence of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state, it is time for a shift in U.S. policy toward Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking.

Yet how can this U.S. administration help change the political calculations of Palestinians and Israelis, alter the negative trajectory of realities on the ground, and rebuild prospects for a durable peace?

In a recent paper entitled “Breaking the Israel-Palestine Status Quo,” Marwan Muasher, Zaha Hassan, and Daniel Levy, called for a new U.S. approach to the conflict that prioritizes the rights and human security of Palestinians and Israelis. The paper outlines some of the principal policy options that could be derived from a rights-based approach in addressing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Following the launch in English, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center would like to invite you to the regional launching of the Arabic version of the paper.

The launch will include an expert panel discussion hosted by Maha Yahya and featuring Marwan Muasher, co-author of the report, Nur Arafeh and Leila Farsakh.

The panel will will be held in Arabic and will take place on Thursday, April 29 from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. Beirut (9:30 -10:30 a.m. EST). Viewers may submit their questions for the panelists using the Live Chat feature on Facebook and YouTube during the event.

Nur Arafeh

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Nur Arafeh is a fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where she is co-leading the program on the political economy of the MENA region. Her research focuses on the political economy of reconstruction, private sector development, business-state relations, food insecurity, and peacebuilding strategies.

Leila Farsakh

Leila is the policy advisor to Al-Shabaka, independent, transnational Palestinian think tank, and an associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.