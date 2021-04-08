event

How Can Middle-Power Democracies Renovate Global Democracy Support?

Thu. April 8th, 2021
As autocracy engulfs ever more countries, how should the world’s remaining democracies respond? Many are struggling to address internal demands from aggrieved citizens and pandemic pressures, while fending off attempts from authoritarian governments to undermine them from without and within. The conventional menu of democracy support tools seems too meager to meet this geopolitical moment. Germany wants a Marshall Plan for Democracy; Sweden emphasizes a Drive for Democracy. Can middle power democracies enact a strategy commensurate with the challenges at hand?  

Join the Carnegie Endowment on April 8 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm EDT as we discuss the Carnegie Endowment's recent report on the unique role middle-power democracies can play in supporting global democracy.

Ken Godfrey

Executive Director, European Partnership for Democracy

Ken Godfrey isthe executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Roland Paris

Roland Paris is a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, an associate fellow of Chatham House, founder of the Centre for International Policy Studies, and former senior advisor to the prime minister of Canada.

Lisa Peterson

Lisa Peterson is the senior official for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.