Of Diplomats and Statesmen: A Conversation with Robert Cooper

Wed. April 21st, 2021
Live Online

The history of diplomacy bends and bows, driven by the ambition and courage of the men and women who shape it, as well as by mere chance.

Across centuries, statesmen and ambassadors have made sense of disorder and seized opportunities to further their states' interests. Their stories have much to teach contemporary leaders.

To mark the launch of The Ambassadors: Thinking About Diplomacy from Machiavelli to Modern Times, Rosa Balfour will host a conversation with author Robert Cooper on the peaks and troughs of diplomacy from sixteenth-century Florence to today’s liberal order.

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Robert Cooper is a British and European diplomat. In his long and varied career, he penned the first European Security Strategy in 2003, led the EU facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and served as special advisor on Burma/Myanmar to Catherine Ashton. He is the author of "The Breaking of Nations" (Atlantic Press 2003), which won the Orwell Prize for Political Writing.