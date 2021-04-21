Of Diplomats and Statesmen: A Conversation with Robert Cooper

The history of diplomacy bends and bows, driven by the ambition and courage of the men and women who shape it, as well as by mere chance.

Across centuries, statesmen and ambassadors have made sense of disorder and seized opportunities to further their states' interests. Their stories have much to teach contemporary leaders.

To mark the launch of The Ambassadors: Thinking About Diplomacy from Machiavelli to Modern Times, Rosa Balfour will host a conversation with author Robert Cooper on the peaks and troughs of diplomacy from sixteenth-century Florence to today’s liberal order.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.