Rapid innovation in digital technology has ushered in a new era of political repression. Regimes seek novel ways to control, manipulate, surveil, and disrupt real or perceived internal threats. Research from Thailand, the Philippines, and Ethiopia shows just how far governments will go to maintain political power. As we witness the increased deployment of digital tools by repressive leaders and their agents, what are the implications for democracies and civil society activists who confront them?

Please join us for an event with Steven Feldstein on his new book, The Rise of Digital Repression: How Technology is Reshaping Power, Politics, and Resistance, in conversation with Josh Chin, moderated by Anne Applebaum.