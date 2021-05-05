Building Back, Changing Tack: Answering Calls for Reform in Europe and the United States

The coronavirus pandemic has strained political systems, inciting citizens to seek economic, social, and political protection. As leaders mobilize resources and capacities in unprecedented ways, it has become clear that effective governance cannot rely solely on resources and preparedness. Citizens demand public trust, transparency, and accountability.

Carnegie Europe and the Pew Research Center are delighted to invite you to a public discussion on the findings of three recent Pew Research Center reports on attitudes toward governments, national economic policies, and the factors that shape national identities in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Rosa Balfour, Kalypso Nicolaïdis, Laura Silver, and Richard Wike will offer insights on current and future trends in political support and the interplay between public trust and governance. Judy Dempsey will moderate.

The Pew Research Center reports are available for download here.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Pew Research Center.

IMGXYZ8982IMGZYX