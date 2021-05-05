event
Carnegie Europe

Building Back, Changing Tack: Answering Calls for Reform in Europe and the United States

Wed. May 5th, 2021
Live Online

The coronavirus pandemic has strained political systems, inciting citizens to seek economic, social, and political protection. As leaders mobilize resources and capacities in unprecedented ways, it has become clear that effective governance cannot rely solely on resources and preparedness. Citizens demand public trust, transparency, and accountability.

Carnegie Europe and the Pew Research Center are delighted to invite you to a public discussion on the findings of three recent Pew Research Center reports on attitudes toward governments, national economic policies, and the factors that shape national identities in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Rosa Balfour, Kalypso Nicolaïdis, Laura Silver, and Richard Wike will offer insights on current and future trends in political support and the interplay between public trust and governance. Judy Dempsey will moderate.

The Pew Research Center reports are available for download here.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Pew Research Center.

event speakers

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Kalypso Nicolaïdis

Kalypso Nicolaïdis is chair in International Affairs at the School of Transnational Governance of the European University Institute and a professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford.

Laura Silver

Laura Silver is a senior researcher at Pew Research Center.

Richard Wike

Richard Wike is director of global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe