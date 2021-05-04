event
Cooperation Over Competition in the World’s High North?

Tue. May 4th, 2021
Live Online

Recently, the Arctic has again become the arena for increasingly intense international competition. The militarization of the region is gathering pace.

  • What does the future hold?
  • Is there a chance to counterbalance competition with a modicum of cooperation, and thus prevent a major confrontation in the High North?
  • How is the Biden administration’s Arctic policy shaping up?
  • Is there any chance of positive Russian-American interaction during Russia’s two-year presidency of the Arctic Council, which starts in May 2021?

Join Eugene Rumer, a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program and Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Eugene Rumer

Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, is a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.