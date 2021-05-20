event

What’s Behind the Unemployment Crisis in Africa’s Largest Economies?

Thu. May 20th, 2021
Live Online

Recently published labor force data from Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, show very high unemployment rates, with nearly one in two young people between 15 and 34 without a job. These emerging trends could have implications for social cohesion and stability beyond the borders of Nigeria and South Africa, as both countries are regional giants. What are the drivers of unemployment in these key economies? Is this unemployment structural or cyclical, and what is the best way forward?

Join us for an in-depth conversation with government officials, academics, and development partners from Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States to discuss the high rates of unemployment in Africa’s largest economies, its implications for the rest of the continent, and the paths to a stable and prosperous future.

Haroon Bhorat

Haroon Bhorat is professor of economics and director of the Development Policy Research Unit at the University of Cape Town, with expertise in labour economics, poverty and income distribution.

Adeyemi Dipeolu

Adeyemi Dipeolu is special adviser to the president of Nigeria on economic matters in the office of the vice president of Nigeria.

Trudi Makhaya

Trudi Makhaya is economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. Trudi also serves as South Africa’s G20 sherpa.

Mark Sundberg

Mark Sundberg is the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s chief economist and deputy vice president of the Department of Policy and Evaluation.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.