What’s Behind the Unemployment Crisis in Africa’s Largest Economies?

Recently published labor force data from Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, show very high unemployment rates, with nearly one in two young people between 15 and 34 without a job. These emerging trends could have implications for social cohesion and stability beyond the borders of Nigeria and South Africa, as both countries are regional giants. What are the drivers of unemployment in these key economies? Is this unemployment structural or cyclical, and what is the best way forward?

Join us for an in-depth conversation with government officials, academics, and development partners from Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States to discuss the high rates of unemployment in Africa’s largest economies, its implications for the rest of the continent, and the paths to a stable and prosperous future.