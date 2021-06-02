Developing a World Class Indian Military

Registration
Join us for a conversation featuring Arjun Subramaniam on the second volume of his Indian military operations series, A Military History of India since 1972. Through a historical narrative covering nearly fifty years, Subramaniam argues the Indian military has evolved into a warfighting force that successfully manages various challenges ranging from civil-military relations to achieving operational effectiveness in diverse environments. Ashley J. Tellis will host the discussion and panelists C. Christine Fair and John H. Gill will join Arjun Subramaniam for a timely conversation addressing contemporary issues that speak to whether India’s armed forces can support its ambitions to become a leading power in the international system.