Developing a World Class Indian Military

Wed. June 2nd, 2021
Live Online


Join us for a conversation featuring Arjun Subramaniam on the second volume of his Indian military operations series, A Military History of India since 1972. Through a historical narrative covering nearly fifty years, Subramaniam argues the Indian military has evolved into a warfighting force that successfully manages various challenges ranging from civil-military relations to achieving operational effectiveness in diverse environments. Ashley J. Tellis will host the discussion and panelists C. Christine Fair and John H. Gill will join Arjun Subramaniam for a timely conversation addressing contemporary issues that speak to whether India’s armed forces can support its ambitions to become a leading power in the international system.

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Arjun Subramaniam

Arjun Subramaniam holds the President’s Chair of Excellence in National Security at National Defence College in New Delhi and is an adjunct faculty member at the Indian Naval War College in Goa.

C. Christine Fair

C. Christine Fair is a professor in the Security Studies Program within Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

John H. Gill

John H. Gill is an associate professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies (NESA Center).