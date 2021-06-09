event

Social Realities of Indian Americans: Findings From the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey

Wed. June 9th, 2021
Live Online

As the number of Indian Americans in the United States has swelled north of 4 million, the community’s diversity has also increased and yet there is surprisingly little systematic data on the everyday social realities of Indian Americans. How do Indian Americans relate to the broader Asian American community? How do they navigate the competing forces of assimilation and integration? And, as the United States witnesses a resurgence of violence and hate speech targeting Asian Americans, how does it affect Americans of Indian origin? 

Join us for an in-depth conversation—co-hosted by Carnegie and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)—concerning a new study on the Indian American community, which draws on the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS).  

Political ReformDemocracyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
event speakers

Sumitra Badrinathan

Sumitra Badrinathan is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.

Devesh Kapur

Starr Foundation Professor, Johns Hopkins (SAIS)

Devesh Kapur is the Starr Foundation Professor of South Asian studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He is the author of three books on migration, including The Other One Percent: Indians in America (with Sanjoy Chakravorty and Nirvikar Singh).

Hope King

Hope King is a business reporter at Axios.

Satjeet Kaur

Satjeet Kaur is the executive director of the Sikh Coalition.

Neil G. Ruiz

Neil G. Ruiz is associate director of race and ethnicity research at the Pew Research Center.

Hari Sreenivasan

Hari Sreenivasan is the anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend, a contributor for Amanpour & Company, and host of the Take on Fake YouTube series.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Sonal Shah

Sonal Shah is the founding president of the Asian American Foundation.

Farah Pandith

Farah Pandith is a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Working on the Future of Diplomacy Project, she is also the author of How We Win.