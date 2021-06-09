Social Realities of Indian Americans: Findings From the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey

As the number of Indian Americans in the United States has swelled north of 4 million, the community’s diversity has also increased and yet there is surprisingly little systematic data on the everyday social realities of Indian Americans. How do Indian Americans relate to the broader Asian American community? How do they navigate the competing forces of assimilation and integration? And, as the United States witnesses a resurgence of violence and hate speech targeting Asian Americans, how does it affect Americans of Indian origin?

Join us for an in-depth conversation—co-hosted by Carnegie and The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)—concerning a new study on the Indian American community, which draws on the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS).