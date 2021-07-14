event

Meeting Challenges in the Indo-Pacific and China: French Strategic Perspectives

Wed. July 14th, 2021
Live Online

At the recent G7, NATO, and EU-U.S. summits, allies committed to a series of new initiatives to defend an “open, resilient, rules-based world order,” identifying strategic solutions to challenges and opportunities in the spheres of technology, global trade, and multilateral governance.

But how can the allies deepen transatlantic cooperation going forward on common challenges related to the Indo-Pacific and China’s role in the region or in Africa, on technology and supply chain issues, and in the multilateral system? And how can a stronger and more sovereign Europe make a decisive contribution to transatlantic strategies in the age of geopolitical competition and rising competition with China—whom both the EU and the United States agree represents “a partner, a competitor, and a rival?”

Join us for a timely conversation with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Bastille Day on the occasion of his visit to Washington, DC to mark the 135-year anniversary of the gift of the Statue of Liberty from the French people.

Foreign PolicyEast AsiaChinaWestern EuropeUnited KingdomFranceGermanyIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

H.E. Jean-Yves Le Drian

Jean-Yves Le Drian is the minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

Susan B. Glasser

Susan Glasser is a staff writer at The New Yorker.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.