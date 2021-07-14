Meeting Challenges in the Indo-Pacific and China: French Strategic Perspectives

At the recent G7, NATO, and EU-U.S. summits, allies committed to a series of new initiatives to defend an “open, resilient, rules-based world order,” identifying strategic solutions to challenges and opportunities in the spheres of technology, global trade, and multilateral governance.

But how can the allies deepen transatlantic cooperation going forward on common challenges related to the Indo-Pacific and China’s role in the region or in Africa, on technology and supply chain issues, and in the multilateral system? And how can a stronger and more sovereign Europe make a decisive contribution to transatlantic strategies in the age of geopolitical competition and rising competition with China—whom both the EU and the United States agree represents “a partner, a competitor, and a rival?”

Join us for a timely conversation with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Bastille Day on the occasion of his visit to Washington, DC to mark the 135-year anniversary of the gift of the Statue of Liberty from the French people.