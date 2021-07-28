event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Prospects and Limitations for U.S.-Russia Cooperation in Education and Research

Wed. July 28th, 2021
Live Online

The ongoing confrontation between Russia and the United States has led to drastically reduced cooperation in all areas, including education and academia. Many prominent programs and joint initiatives have closed in recent years, while various laws and restrictions have made the process of research far more difficult. Yet despite the decline of cooperation in this area, there are still some programs that could help alleviate the U.S.-Russia confrontation.

Ultimately, however, it is students and researchers—who understand each other well and play a bridging role for broader societies—that foster people-to-people exchanges. This later leads societies to compare and share approaches to common problems, and to increase their network of ties binding the Russian and American nations together.

  • What is the current trend in Russo-American relations in education and academia?
  • Will we see more cooperation in these areas under the Biden administration?
  • Is there demand in American society for better understanding of Russia?

Join Aleh Tsyvinski, the Arthur M. Okun professor of economics at Yale University and a visiting professor at the New Economic School (Moscow); and Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

This event is part of the Carnegie Moscow Center and U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s joint project: “Relaunching U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Global Challenges: The Role of the Next Generation”.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aleh Tsyvinski

Aleh Tsyvinski is the Arthur M. Okun professor of economics at Yale University and a visiting professor at the New Economic School (Moscow).

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.