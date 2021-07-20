event

Reimagining Regional Governance in Latin America

Tue. July 20th, 2021
Live Online

As Latin America grapples with three overlapping crises — devastation from the coronavirus pandemic, severe economic contraction, and heightened political polarization and democratic backsliding — regional cooperation is falling badly short. Drawing on the recent Carnegie paper on this topic by three noted Latin American experts, this event will probe how regional governance can be productively and creatively reimagined to better meet the daunting challenges at hand.

This event is being held in collaboration with Inter-American Dialogue.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Federico Merke

Federico Merke is an associate professor of international relations at the Universidad de San Andrés, Argentina. He is also a researcher for the National Council for Scientific Research.

Natalia Saltalamacchia

Natalia Saltalamacchia is a professor at the Department of International Relations of the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM). She was director of the undergraduate program of international relations, as well as of the Center for Inter-American Studies and Programs (Centro de Estudios y Programas Interamericanos, CEPI). Her research focuses on international human rights institutions, with particular reference to the Inter-American Human Rights System.

Michael Shifter

Michael Shifter is president of the Inter-American Dialogue. He was previously vice president for policy and director of the Dialogue’s democratic governance program. Since 1993, Shifter has been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, where he teaches Latin American politics. Since 1994, he has played a key role in shaping the Dialogue’s agenda, commissioning policy-relevant articles and reports.

Oliver Stuenkel

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Oliver Stuenkel is an associate professor at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo, Brazil. He is also a visiting scholar affiliated with the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.