Indian Ocean Initiative Launch

Join us for the celebratory launch of Carnegie’s Indian Ocean Initiative, a forum to examine the nexus of economic, geopolitical, and security interests in the Indian Ocean and its island states and territories.

This special program will highlight the growing importance of the Indian Ocean region in global politics and security. Carnegie is honored to host a special keynote address by Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and a panel discussion by French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne, Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos.