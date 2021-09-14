event

Indian Ocean Initiative Launch

Tue. September 14th, 2021
Live Online

Indian Ocean Initiative

Join us for the celebratory launch of Carnegie’s Indian Ocean Initiative, a forum to examine the nexus of economic, geopolitical, and security interests in the Indian Ocean and its island states and territories.

This special program will highlight the growing importance of the Indian Ocean region in global politics and security. Carnegie is honored to host a special keynote address by Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and a panel discussion by French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne, Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos.

South AsiaEast AsiaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

S. Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar is the external affairs minister of India.

Philippe Etienne

Philippe Etienne is the ambassador of France to the United States. He previously held numerous posts within the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, notably including the posts of ambassador of France to Romania (2002–2005), director of the cabinet of the minister of foreign and European affairs (2007–2009), permanent representative of France to the European Union (2009–2014), ambassador of France to Germany (2014–2017) and, most recently, diplomatic adviser to the president (2017–2019).

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is the ambassador of India to the United States. He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on U.S. affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC twice earlier. He was deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC. Earlier, he was first secretary (political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress. Prior to his current assignment in Washington, DC, Ambassador Sandhu was high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He has also served at the high commissioner of India to Colombo and as the head of the political wing from December 2000 to September 2004.

Arthur Sinodinos

Arthur Sinodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States, taking up his post in Washington in February 2020. Ambassador Sinodinos was previously Australia’s minister for industry, innovation and science and was a senator for New South Wales in the Australian Parliament from 2011 to 2019. In 2008, Ambassador Sinodinos was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his service to politics through the executive function of government, to the development of economic policy and reform, and to the Greek community.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah was a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.