Ocean Nations: An Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue 

Join us for a special two-day dialogue on island nations' perceptions of regional priorities and challenges in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This forum will create a platform for government and non-governmental actors to exchange experiences and explore the strategic, economic, and diplomatic dynamics between island states and major outside powers.

This special program will feature keynote and special addresses by Maldives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel; Fiji's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the UN Satyendra Prasad, and the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Jayanath Colombage.

Due to security barriers set up for the UN Generally Assembly in New York, all in-person attendees should enter the Japan Society via 2nd Avenue and 47th Street. At the security checkpoint, be prepared to share your name with officials to proceed to the venue for the Islands Dialogue.

This event is co-sponsored by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

Agenda

Sunday, September 19, 2021

2:00–3:00 p.m.

3:00-3:15 p.m.

Introduction and Welcome Remarks

Atsushi Sunami, President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation Evan A. Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

3:15–4:15 p.m.

Islands in Geopolitics

This panel will explore how islands view the ongoing geopolitical competition in the Indian and the Pacific Oceans, the implications, threats, and the opportunities it creates. Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua, Permanent Representative, Republic of the Marshall Islands J.D. Koonjul, Permanent Representative, Republic of Mauritius Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Associate Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch online

4:15–4:30 p.m.

4:30–5:30 p.m.

Keynote Address

Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Maldives Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch online

5:30–7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 20, 2021

9:15–9:30 a.m.

Second Day Introduction and Remarks

9:30-10:15 a.m.

Special Address

Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Secretary, Sri Lanka Moderator: Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow and Director, Indo-Pacific Security Program, Center for a New American Security Watch online

10:15–10:30 a.m.

10.30–11.30 a.m.

Island Security and the Blue Economy

Panelists will examine the convergence of threat perceptions between island nations and key security players in the Indo-Pacific, including the United States, India, France, and the United Kingdom. Discussants will also explore the impact of the environment on security and key priorities and challenges of SIDS and AOSIS, focusing specifically on the blue economy. Teburoro Tito, Permanent Representative, Republic of Kiribati Atsushi Watanabe, Senior Research Fellow, Ocean Policy Institute, Sasakawa Peace Foundation Anna Powles, Senior Lecturer in Security Studies, Massey University, New Zealand Watch online

11:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

2:00–3:00 p.m.

Investment and Development Cooperation

What are the key challenges for investment and development cooperation in islands across the Indian and Pacific Oceans? This panel will feature a conversation on opportunities for investment and cooperation in island nations. Hiroyuki Suzuki, Chief Representative, Washington Office, Japan Bank for International Cooperation Fiona Webster, Deputy Head of Mission to the UN, Australia Moderator: Zainab Usman, Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch online

3:00–3:30 p.m.

3:30–4:30 p.m.

Keynote Address

Satyendra Prasad, Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the UN, Fiji Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Associate Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch online

4:30–4:45 p.m.

5:00–6:00 p.m.

U.S. View on Islands in the Indo-Pacific

This panel will discuss U.S. engagements, priorities, and views toward island nations in Washington’s Indo-Pacific framework. Lisa Curtis, Senior Fellow and Director, Indo-Pacific Security Program, Center for a New American Security Edgard Kagan, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, U.S. National Security Council Randall G. Schriver, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Moderator: Evan Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Watch online

6:00–6:15 p.m.

Closing Remarks

Junko Chano, Executive Director, Sasakawa Peace Foundation Darshana M. Baruah, Associate Fellow, South Asia, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace