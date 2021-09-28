event
What Russia’s New Mediterranean Posture Means for NATO

Tue. September 28th, 2021
Live Online

Over the past decade, Russia has reinforced its position in and around the Mediterranean, combining a strengthened defensive posture with renewed global ambitions. The political and security ramifications of Moscow’s activities extend beyond the region and directly concern NATO, insofar as they disrupt the Euro-Atlantic defense architecture.

To meet these challenges while refocusing the alliance’s military and political priorities, NATO member states will need to overcome internal divisions and respond in a concerted, efficient manner.

Join Kristina Kausch, Maxim Suchkov, and Sinan Ülgen to discuss Russia’s enhanced military posture and its consequences for NATO. Marc Pierini will moderate.

event speakers

Kristina Kausch

Nonresident Associate, Carnegie Europe

Kausch was a nonresident associate at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on Europe’s relations with the Middle East and North Africa, political transformations in the Arab world, and broader geopolitical trends in the Middle East.

Maxim Suchkov

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.