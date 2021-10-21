China’s Impact on Strategic Regions

China’s global footprint has expanded exponentially in recent years, becoming a source of investment for countries around the world. But notably, many nations have struggled to grapple with the accompanying implications and political risks. What are the far-reaching implications of growing Chinese influence and how should policymakers better manage the challenges and consequences to their national and regional priorities?

Join us for the launch of twin Carnegie reports on China’s activism and local response in strategic regions—Southeastern, Central, and Eastern Europe; as well as South Asia—and a conversation on how vulnerable states can better manage the challenges of rapid financial and political influx from China.