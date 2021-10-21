event

China’s Impact on Strategic Regions

Thu. October 21st, 2021
Live Online

China’s global footprint has expanded exponentially in recent years, becoming a source of investment for countries around the world. But notably, many nations have struggled to grapple with the accompanying implications and political risks. What are the far-reaching implications of growing Chinese influence and how should policymakers better manage the challenges and consequences to their national and regional priorities? 

Join us for the launch of twin Carnegie reports on China’s activism and local response in strategic regions—Southeastern, Central, and Eastern Europe; as well as South Asia—and a conversation on how vulnerable states can better manage the challenges of rapid financial and political influx from China.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeClimate ChangeSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaEast AsiaChinaCentral AsiaSoutheast AsiaEastern EuropeWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury

Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury previously served as minister of foreign affairs for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Currently he is an honorary fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Mary Kay Magistad

Mary Kay Magistad served as China correspondent for the PRI/BBC radio program The World. Currently she is associate director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society.

Georgios Papakonstantinou

Georgios Papakonstantinou previously served as minister of finance and minister of environment and energy for the Hellenic Republic of Greece. Currently he is chair of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute and is director of the School's executive education program. He is the author of the book Whatever It Takes Towards a Post-Crisis Europe.

Eka Tkeshelashvili

Eka Tkeshelashvili served as deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of justice for the Republic of Georgia. Currently she is chief of party at Management Systems International, before which she was head of program for the European Anti-Corruption Initiative to Ukraine.