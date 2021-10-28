Responding to African Priorities in U.S.-Africa Relations: Insights from Afrobarometer

Too often, discussions of Africa outside the continent fail to consider Africans’ priorities. Policymakers typically cite a dearth of reliable data on local perspectives for this failure. But now, as the Biden administration signals interest in revamping U.S.-Africa relations, an opportunity to better incorporate the voices of African citizens into policymaking emerges.



Join the Carnegie Africa Program and the African Studies Program at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service to hear about African citizens’ perspectives on local, regional, and global challenges and their implications for U.S.-Africa policy. In this special program, CEO of Afrobarometer Joseph Asunka and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Africa Travis Adkins will discuss key highlights from Afrobarometer’s most recent Round 8 survey of Africans across the continent.

This event is co-hosted with the African Studies Program at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.