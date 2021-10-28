event

Responding to African Priorities in U.S.-Africa Relations: Insights from Afrobarometer

Thu. October 28th, 2021
Streamed Live from Georgetown University

Too often, discussions of Africa outside the continent fail to consider Africans’ priorities. Policymakers typically cite a dearth of reliable data on local perspectives for this failure. But now, as the Biden administration signals interest in revamping U.S.-Africa relations, an opportunity to better incorporate the voices of African citizens into policymaking emerges.

Join the Carnegie Africa Program and the African Studies Program at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service to hear about African citizens’ perspectives on local, regional, and global challenges and their implications for U.S.-Africa policy. In this special program, CEO of Afrobarometer Joseph Asunka and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Africa Travis Adkins will discuss key highlights from Afrobarometer’s most recent Round 8 survey of Africans across the continent.

This event is co-hosted with the African Studies Program at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service. 

event speakers

Joseph Asunka

Joseph Asunka is the CEO of Afrobarometer.

Travis Adkins

Travis Adkins is the Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Africa at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and is responsible for the Sudan and South Sudan portfolio, as well as several presidential initiatives.

Ken Opalo

Ken Opalo is an assistant professor in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

Lahra Smith

Lahra Smith is an associate professor in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and the Department of Government at Georgetown University and the director of the African Studies Program.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.