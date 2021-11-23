Good COP, Bad COP: Key Takeaways From Glasgow

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, world leaders agreed to intensify efforts to fight climate change, signed pledges to protect forests and reduce methane emissions, and negotiated new approaches to climate adaptation and justice.

Yet, the summit’s final declaration failed to set clear decarbonization goals or to establish adequate funding mechanisms to help developing countries build cleaner energy systems and cope with extreme weather.

To take stock of these outcomes, Carnegie Europe and the Open Society European Policy Institute are delighted to invite you to a public discussion. This event will reflect on what steps European leaders should now take to ensure a fair and effective climate transition both on the continent of Europe and in the rest of the world.

