Good COP, Bad COP: Key Takeaways From Glasgow

Tue. November 23rd, 2021
At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, world leaders agreed to intensify efforts to fight climate change, signed pledges to protect forests and reduce methane emissions, and negotiated new approaches to climate adaptation and justice.

Yet, the summit’s final declaration failed to set clear decarbonization goals or to establish adequate funding mechanisms to help developing countries build cleaner energy systems and cope with extreme weather.

To take stock of these outcomes, Carnegie Europe and the Open Society European Policy Institute are delighted to invite you to a public discussion. This event will reflect on what steps European leaders should now take to ensure a fair and effective climate transition both on the continent of Europe and in the rest of the world.

Heather Grabbe

Grabbe is director of the Open Society European Policy Institute.

Olivia Lazard

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lazard is a fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on the geopolitics of climate, the transition ushered by climate change, and the risks of conflict and fragility associated to climate change and environmental collapse.

Carla Montesi

Carla Montesi is director for the Green Deal, Digital Agenda at the European Commission's Directorate General for International Partnerships.

Marc Vanheukelen

Marc Vanheukelen is Hors Classe advisor and ambassador at large for climate diplomacy at the European External Action Service.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.